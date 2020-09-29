site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Won't pitch in Wild Card Round
RotoWire Staff
Sep 29, 2020
Lopez has not been included on the White Sox's Wild Card roster.
Lopez had a rather disappointing 2020 campaign, struggling to a 6.49 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP over eight starts. The White Sox evidently don't want to use him even as a low-leverage reliever in the postseason, let alone as a starter.
