White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Workload to be monitored
Lopez will have his pitch counts monitored as he wraps up the 2017 season at the major-league level, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The 23-year-old right-hander tossed 102 pitches over six innings in his initial start for the White Sox on Friday.
Lopez has wipeout stuff that can lead to a lot of strikeouts, which in turn leads to higher pitch counts. It's on him to become more efficient, figuring out ways to get contact earlier in at-bats, but manager Rick Renteria doesn't want to take away from what Lopez does naturally. As Lopez gains more experience, Renteria hopes he can find a balance and pitch deep into games while maintaining his swing-and-miss stuff.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Delivers quality start in ChiSox debut•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Officially recalled prior to Friday's start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Likely joining big-league rotation next weekend•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Named White Sox pitcher of month•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Looking ready in Charlotte•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...