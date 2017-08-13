Lopez will have his pitch counts monitored as he wraps up the 2017 season at the major-league level, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The 23-year-old right-hander tossed 102 pitches over six innings in his initial start for the White Sox on Friday.

Lopez has wipeout stuff that can lead to a lot of strikeouts, which in turn leads to higher pitch counts. It's on him to become more efficient, figuring out ways to get contact earlier in at-bats, but manager Rick Renteria doesn't want to take away from what Lopez does naturally. As Lopez gains more experience, Renteria hopes he can find a balance and pitch deep into games while maintaining his swing-and-miss stuff.