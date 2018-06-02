White Sox's Ricardo Pinto: Outrighted to Triple-A
The White Sox outrighted Pinto to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Pinto was designated for assignment Monday and will return to Triple-A Charlotte after clearing waivers. The 24-year-old has a 7.40 ERA and 2.08 WHIP with 17 strikeouts and 16 walks over 20.2 innings between Charlotte and High-A Winston-Salem this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Ricardo Pinto: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Ricardo Pinto: Traded to White Sox•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Optioned to minors camp•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Tagged with second loss Thursday•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Back with big club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...