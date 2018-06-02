The White Sox outrighted Pinto to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Pinto was designated for assignment Monday and will return to Triple-A Charlotte after clearing waivers. The 24-year-old has a 7.40 ERA and 2.08 WHIP with 17 strikeouts and 16 walks over 20.2 innings between Charlotte and High-A Winston-Salem this season.

