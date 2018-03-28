Pinto was sent to the White Sox in exchange for international signing bonus pool money Wednesday, Stephen Gross of the Morning Call reports.

Pinto reached the majors for the first time in 2017 and got rocked, posting a 7.89 ERA in 29.2 innings. He's didn't strike out many batters (17.0 percent), walked too many (11.6 percent) and gave up 2.12 home runs per nine innings. With a mid-90s fastball and an above-average changeup, the 24-year-old could eventually make for a solid reliever, though he's unlikely to have a major fantasy impact this season. He will open the season at High-A Winston-Salem.