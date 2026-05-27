Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

White Sox's Rikuu Nishida: Hitting bench after pair of starts

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Nishida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

The White Sox will shield the left-handed-hitting Nishida from Twins southpaw Connor Prielipp and will go with Randal Grichuk in right field in place of the rookie. After being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Nishida opened his MLB career with a pair of starts against Minnesota and went 2-for-7 with a run scored between those contests. Nishida looks like he'll get a look as a strong-side platoon outfielder after the White Sox designated Jarred Kelenic for assignment Monday.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!