Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

White Sox's Rikuu Nishida: Set to be called up Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Nishida is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Nishida will join the White Sox in Chicago ahead of a four-game series against the Twins. The 25-year-old has produced a .347 average with one home run, 10 RBI, 33 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 124 at-bats in 33 games with Charlotte so far this season. Nishida has operated primarily as a second baseman at the Triple-A level, but he has combined to draw 10 starts in the outfield as well.
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!