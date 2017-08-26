White Sox's Rob Brantly: Has contract purchased
Brantly had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Brantly was summoned to the White Sox to take the place of Nicky Delmonico, who was sent to the disabled list with a sprained wrist in a corresponding move. He's put together a respectable .290/.350/.442 slash line with 10 homers in 82 games between Triple-A Louisville and Charlotte. If he performs well, he could earn some at-bats as the designated hitter while Delmonico is on the shelf.
