Brantly went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

This was Brantly's first homer and second extra-base hit since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte in late August. He's appeared in 12 games (seven starts), but has yet to start consecutive games. If you're trolling for catching help in the final days of the season, you should look past the 28-year-old Brantly.