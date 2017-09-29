White Sox's Rob Brantly: Swats first homer Thursday
Brantly went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Angels.
This was Brantly's first homer and second extra-base hit since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte in late August. He's appeared in 12 games (seven starts), but has yet to start consecutive games. If you're trolling for catching help in the final days of the season, you should look past the 28-year-old Brantly.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...