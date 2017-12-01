Scahill signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox that includes an invite to spring training, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

A 30-year-old journeyman, Scahill has a career 3.79 ERA in 144.2 big-league innings, but he only managed a 4.43 ERA in 22.1 innings with the Brewers last season. His career 15 percent strikeout rate is pretty awful by modern reliever standards, and he actually seems to be trending in the wrong direction (10.3 percent last year). He will serve as organizational depth and likely won't sniff any high-leverage opportunities, even if he earns a call to the majors at some point.