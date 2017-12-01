White Sox's Rob Scahill: Inks NRI deal with White Sox
Scahill signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox that includes an invite to spring training, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
A 30-year-old journeyman, Scahill has a career 3.79 ERA in 144.2 big-league innings, but he only managed a 4.43 ERA in 22.1 innings with the Brewers last season. His career 15 percent strikeout rate is pretty awful by modern reliever standards, and he actually seems to be trending in the wrong direction (10.3 percent last year). He will serve as organizational depth and likely won't sniff any high-leverage opportunities, even if he earns a call to the majors at some point.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...