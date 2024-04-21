Share Video

Grossman is starting in right field and batting second in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Grossman has not been in the starting lineup for each of the White Sox's last two contests. He's gone 0-for-9 in his last three appearances, striking out five times over that span. The switch-hitting Grossman will hope to get back on track against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola.

