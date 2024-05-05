Grossman went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

Grossman opened the game with a leadoff double off Matthew Liberatore before ripping a one-out single in the third frame, swiping second base for his second steal of the season. He also added a sacrifice fly off John King in top of the seventh inning, scoring teammate Bryan Ramos for the team's final tally of the game. Grossman has been splitting time with Gavin Sheets in the outfield, starting most often when the team faces a left-hander like Liberatore, but he has now gone 4-for-11 with three doubles, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base over his last three contests.