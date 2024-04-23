Grossman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Minnesota.
Grossman has a .526 OPS in 53 plate appearances this season and will sit Tuesday for the third time in Chicago's past five games. The veteran outfielder's time with the White Sox could be up soon if the organization elects to promote Tommy Pham.
