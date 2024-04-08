Grossman will get an extended chance to serve as the White Sox's leadoff hitter, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Grossman had his contract selected by the club Friday and has started two of three games since. He led off for the first time Sunday and went 0-for-5, but after the game, manager Pedro Grifol suggested Grossman would get more looks at the top of the order. Andrew Benintendi has served as the leadoff hitter to this point, but he hit fifth Sunday and could stick in that position.