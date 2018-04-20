White Sox's Robbie Ross: Heads to disabled list
Ross was placed on the minor-league disabled list with an undisclosed injury Friday.
Ross battled both back and elbow injuries in 2017, limiting him to just eight appearances. He joined the White Sox on a minor-league deal in the offseason and was lit up through his first five appearances for Triple-A Charlotte. Through 2.2 innings, he has a 30.38 ERA and a 44 percent walk rate.
More News
-
White Sox's Robbie Ross: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Robbie Ross: To join White Sox in spring training•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Elects free agency•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Undergoes surgery, set for 2018 return•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Heads to Florida for rehab•
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...