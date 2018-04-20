Ross was placed on the minor-league disabled list with an undisclosed injury Friday.

Ross battled both back and elbow injuries in 2017, limiting him to just eight appearances. He joined the White Sox on a minor-league deal in the offseason and was lit up through his first five appearances for Triple-A Charlotte. Through 2.2 innings, he has a 30.38 ERA and a 44 percent walk rate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories