Ross was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.

Ross had been fighting for a spot in the White Sox bullpen after signing a minor-league contract in early March. The 28-year-old lefty battled elbow and back injuries for much of 2017, throwing just nine innings. He has a career 3.92 ERA and could be a factor in Chicago's bullpen at some point later this season once he proves he's healthy.

