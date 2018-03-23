White Sox's Robbie Ross: Sent to minor-league camp
Ross was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.
Ross had been fighting for a spot in the White Sox bullpen after signing a minor-league contract in early March. The 28-year-old lefty battled elbow and back injuries for much of 2017, throwing just nine innings. He has a career 3.92 ERA and could be a factor in Chicago's bullpen at some point later this season once he proves he's healthy.
More News
-
White Sox's Robbie Ross: To join White Sox in spring training•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Elects free agency•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Undergoes surgery, set for 2018 return•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Heads to Florida for rehab•
-
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Back in majors but remains on DL•
-
Late-rounder hitters with upside
Hitting on breakouts is gold in Fantasy. Chris Towers steps up with 10 prime candidates as...
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...