Gonzalez could lose out on a roster spot to begin the season in favor of Leury Garcia, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez has had an inconsistent spring, leaving his status for Opening Day in flux. On one hand, he's slugged four home runs and added a double across 40 Cactus League at-bats. However, Gonzalez has also struck out 15 times in 43 total plate appearances. While Gonzalez's defensive versatility has been praised by the club, Garcia is also capable of playing many positions, either in the infield or outfield.