Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Gonzalez served as the White Sox's starting second baseman and leadoff man in each of the past three contests, going 2-for-12 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI. Though normal table setter Luis Robert (wrist) remains out of the lineup, AJ Pollock will get a spin as the White Sox's leadoff man Tuesday, while Leury Garcia replaces Gonzalez in the infield.
