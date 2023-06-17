Gonzalez is limited by a sore right shoulder, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gonzalez hasn't started since Tuesday and hasn't appeared off the bench since Wednesday, though his .194/.208/.376 season slash line means there's no guarantee he'd be playing even if healthy. He'll be evaluated when the team gets back to Chicago on Monday, which means it's unlikely he appears in Sunday's series finale against Seattle.