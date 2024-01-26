Gonzalez (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The club needed to clear a spot on its 40-man roster for the addition of John Brebbia. Gonzalez underwent surgery in July to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and it's not clear whether he'll be healthy in time for Opening Day. The 27-year-old will now go through the waiver process.