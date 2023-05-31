Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, one double, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and one steal in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over the Angels.

Gonzales continued his tear at the plate, swatting his third home run in as many games while also swiping his third bag of the season. Since being activated from the IL on May 13, Gonzales owns a .323 average with three homers, 11 RBI and six runs scored. Though his recent play has been quite encouraging, Gonzales will likely return to a backup role upon the return of Elvis Andrus (oblique), which is expected to come later this week.