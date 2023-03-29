Gonzalez could start in right field for the White Sox in Thursday's opener versus the Astros, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Oscar Colas is in line for the bulk of the playing time in right field, but with the Astros starting southpaw Framber Valdez, the left-handed hitting Colas might start on the bench in favor of Gonzalez, with Eloy Jimenez handling the designated hitter spot. Gonzalez clubbed five homers this spring, and while it's a small sample, he sports an .874 OPS versus lefties in the big leagues.
