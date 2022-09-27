site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-romy-gonzalez-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gonzalez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Twins, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Gonzalez is hitting just .071 with 13 strikeouts and zero walks in his last 10 games. Josh Harrison is starting at the keystone, hitting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read