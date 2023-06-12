Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Marlins.
Gonzalez was back in the lineup after a two-game absence, with Elvis Andrus starting in his place. He delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning, only his third hit across 19 at-bats through seven games in June. Gonzalez may find it difficult to earn playing time moving forward so long as Andrus, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada remain healthy.
