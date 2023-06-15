Gonzalez logged a stolen base and a run scored as a pinch runner in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Gonzalez ran for Eloy Jimenez in the ninth inning as the White Sox rallied for a three-run frame. Over nine contests in June, Gonzalez has gone 3-for-22 with four steals, two RBI and three runs scored. His cold bat could lead to more opportunities for Elvis Andrus at second base. For the season, Gonzalez owns a .194/.208/.376 slash line with seven steals, three home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored over 97 plate appearances.