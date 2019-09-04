White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Bumped from rotation
Detwiler will lose his starting spot to Dylan Covey on Saturday against the Angels, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Covey isn't particularly young at 28 years old, but he's still notably younger than the 33-year-old Detwiler, so it may be hard for Detwiler to get opportunities for the rebuilding White Sox the rest of the way. The veteran has recorded a poor 6.79 ERA in 54.1 innings this season.
