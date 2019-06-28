White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Called up to majors
Detwiler was called up by the White Sox on Friday.
The veteran lefty will be up to provide some depth, with the White Sox set for a "bullpen day" game headed by Carson Fulmer in the series opener against Minnesota. Detwiler made a lone appearance in the majors last year with Seattle and did not pitch in the big leagues in 2017. He has a 3.98 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 43 innings with Triple-A Charlotte this season.
