White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Chased early by Twins
Detwiller (2-4) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings to take the loss against Minnesota on Tuesday.
Coming off his best start of the season, Detwiller was handed an early 1-0 lead after one inning but ceded three runs in the second and two more in the third. His ERA rose to 5.96, but Detwiler's expected to take the ball every fifth day for the time being. He'll make his next start Monday on the road against Cleveland.
