Detwiler allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 9-2 win over Kansas City.
Detwiler has been lights out to start the season. He retired the first 16 men faced before giving up an eighth-inning single to Whit Merrifield, who was promptly dispatched on a double play. The 34-year-old lefty has allowed one hit and struck out four over seven innings.
