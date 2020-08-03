Detwiler allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 9-2 win over Kansas City.

Detwiler has been lights out to start the season. He retired the first 16 men faced before giving up an eighth-inning single to Whit Merrifield, who was promptly dispatched on a double play. The 34-year-old lefty has allowed one hit and struck out four over seven innings.

