White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
at
1:22 pm ET 1 min read
Detwiler was designated for assignment Thursday.
The
White Sox activated a pair of hurlers (Carlos Rodon, Aaron Bummer) from the 45-day injured list and needed to clear a couple 40-man roster spots in the process. Detwiler had given up seven earned runs in 7.1 innings over his last seven appearances. More News
