Detwiler will start Friday against the Athletics, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Detwiler will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn through after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings in a losing effort to the Phillies over the weekend. It remains to be seen whether the veteran left-hander will get another start beyond Friday's outing, though that could depend on how he fares.

