White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Earns another start
Detwiler will start Friday against the Athletics, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Detwiler will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn through after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings in a losing effort to the Phillies over the weekend. It remains to be seen whether the veteran left-hander will get another start beyond Friday's outing, though that could depend on how he fares.
More News
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Re-entering rotation Saturday•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Likely returning to bullpen•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Hit hard in short outing•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Set to start Thursday•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Immediately needed in new role•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Moving to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...