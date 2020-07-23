Detwiler had his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Detwiler will begin the season in a low-leverage relief role with the big club thanks to expanded rosters. Across 18 appearances with the White Sox in 2019, the southpaw notched a 6.59 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 69.2 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Joins 60-man roster pool•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Tough spring•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Back with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: GIves up two runs in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Starting season finale•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Plays spoiler against Cleveland•