Detwiler struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals.

Detwiler continued his scoreless season. He's allowed four hits and no walks while striking out nine over 11.1 innings. The 34-year-old Detwiler has been primarily a starter during his career, but he's thriving out of the bullpen in 2020, although a .148 BABIP suggests there's correction coming.