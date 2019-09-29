White Sox's Ross Detwiler: GIves up two runs in no-decision
Detwiler gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three through 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Sunday.
Detwiler gave up a home run in the first inning, but he only allowed one run in his last 4.1 innings before exiting the contest. Detwiler was making the start on only three days rest, so it was a respectable effort to make it through 5.1 frames. The 33-year-old finishes the season with a 3-5 record with a 6.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 69.2 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Starting season finale•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Plays spoiler against Cleveland•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Lasts five innings in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Bumped from rotation•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Walks six in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...