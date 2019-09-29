Detwiler gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three through 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Sunday.

Detwiler gave up a home run in the first inning, but he only allowed one run in his last 4.1 innings before exiting the contest. Detwiler was making the start on only three days rest, so it was a respectable effort to make it through 5.1 frames. The 33-year-old finishes the season with a 3-5 record with a 6.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 69.2 innings.