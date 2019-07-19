White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Hit hard in short outing
Detwiler (1-1) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one across 2.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Royals.
Detwiler got through two scoreless frames but surrendered two home runs to the first three batters he faced in the third inning. He allowed two more hits prior to being pulled, with both baserunners ultimately coming around to score. Detwiler has worked out of the bullpen and as a starter this season, racking up a 7.02 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across 16.2 innings. It remains to be seen how he will be utilized by the club going forward.
