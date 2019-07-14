Detwiler allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 13-2 loss to the Athletics.

Detwiler, who made two starts for the White Sox, was moved to a long-relief role with Dylan Covey activated off the injured list to start Saturday. Covey was chased early, giving up six runs in two-thirds of an inning, putting Detwiler to work right away in his new role.