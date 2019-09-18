Detwiler allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two over five-plus innings in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-innings loss to the Twins.

Detwiler was brought back to the White Sox's rotation after Lucas Giolito (lat) was shut down, and it's very likely he'll finish the season as a starter. Detwiler's 6.98 ERA should sufficiently scare fantasy owners from streaming him when he's next scheduled to start Monday at home against the Indians.