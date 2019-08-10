White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Looks better in loss
Detwiler (1-3) allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts across 5.1 innings while taking a loss against the Athletics on Friday.
The 33-year-old gave up two home runs, but that's it, as he avoided any of the walks from coming around to score. Detwiler has lost two straight and yielded four homers in his last pair of starts, but he also owns a respectable 3.27 ERA during that stretch. However, it's unlikely Detwiler continues to post that decent ERA if he keeps giving up homers, especially with that amount of walks. This season, he owns a 5.35 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 33.2 innings. Detwiler will start next at home Wednesday against the Astros.
