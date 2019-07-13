White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Moving to bullpen
Detwiler will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Detwiler made a pair of starts for the White Sox, allowing six runs (four earned) in 11 innings while striking out just five batters. He'll fill a long-relief role now that Dylan Covey is back from his shoulder injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Works six innings in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Will earn another start•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Wins first 2019 start•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Starting Friday's game•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Called up to majors•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Signs minors deal with White Sox•
