White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Next start coming Thursday
Manager Rick Renteria said Detwiler will start Thursday against the Rangers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Detwiler has allowed eight runs over his past two starts (7.2 innings) and owns an unsightly 6.10 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB in 41.1 big-league innings this season.
