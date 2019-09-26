White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Plays spoiler against Cleveland
Detwiler (3-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-3 victory over Cleveland, allowing three runs on five hits over five innings while striking out one.
The southpaw was far from dominant, but he generated plenty of weak contact while tossing 45 of 65 pitches for strikes to help deal a blow to the playoff chances of an AL Central rival. Assuming he doesn't take the mound again this year, Detwiler wraps up 2019 with a 6.85 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 43:26 K:BB through 64.1 innings.
