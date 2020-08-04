Detwiler is a candidate for the rotation if Carlos Rodon's shoulder injury forces him to miss time, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Detwiler was one of six relievers to fill in Monday after Rodon left with shoulder soreness. He allowed one hit and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings and earned his first victory of the season. The left-hander's been strong for the White Sox through 8.1 scoreless innings of relief, ceding two hits and no walks. If Rodon hits the injured list, Detwiler, who's been a starter throughout his career, is a logical choice to fill in. In 12 starts for the White Sox in 2019, Detwiler posted a 5.84 ERA, but he looks like a different pitcher in 2020.