White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Re-entering rotation Saturday
Detwiler is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Phillies, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He'll step in as the White Sox's new fifth starter in place of Dylan Covey, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after failing to record an out while giving up five runs in his outing last weekend versus the Twins. Detwiler came on in relief in that same game and served up two runs over two innings, but that was apparently good enough for him to earn another look in Chicago's rotation. Detwiler hasn't surpassed 50 pitches in any appearance since July 18, so he'll likely be subjected to some sort of workload restriction Saturday, hurting his chances of factoring into any decision.
