White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Set to start Thursday
Detwiler will start Thursday against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Detwiler was shifted to a relief role after the All-Star break, but he'll rejoin the rotation for Thursday's series finale. The southpaw has compiled a 5.02 ERA, 1.67 ERA and 6:3 K:BB across 14.1 innings (three appearances) with the big club so far this season. It remains to be seen whether Detwiler will stick in the rotation beyond Thursday or head back to the bullpen.
