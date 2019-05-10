Detweiler signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday.

Detwiler had been pitcher for the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League. In parts of two seasons with York, the 33-year-old recorded a 2.74 ERA in nine starts. Detwiler has a career 4.36 ERA in 584 innings at the major-league level but has made only one appearance since 2016.

