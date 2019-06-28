White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Starting Friday's game
Detwiler will start Friday's game against the Twins.
This will be Detwiler's first big-league start in close to three years. The 33-year-old has been pitching in a starting role this season with Triple-A Charlotte, throwing at least five innings in all but one of his eight starts for the affiliate, but that one exception was June 24 (his most recent outing), when he threw only 48 pitches across two innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Called up to majors•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Signs minors deal with White Sox•
-
Mariners' Ross Detwiler: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Ross Detwiler: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Ross Detwiler: Fires six innings in loss•
-
Mariners' Ross Detwiler: Contract selected by Mariners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...