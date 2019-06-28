Detwiler will start Friday's game against the Twins.

This will be Detwiler's first big-league start in close to three years. The 33-year-old has been pitching in a starting role this season with Triple-A Charlotte, throwing at least five innings in all but one of his eight starts for the affiliate, but that one exception was June 24 (his most recent outing), when he threw only 48 pitches across two innings.

