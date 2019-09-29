White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Starting season finale
Detwiler will start Sunday's season finale against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Detwiler threw 65 pitches in his last outing Wednesday, so he's likely to be on a limited pitch count on three days rest. The 33-year-old has a 6.85 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 43:26 K:BB through 64.1 innings this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Plays spoiler against Cleveland•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Lasts five innings in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Bumped from rotation•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Walks six in loss•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Chased early by Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...