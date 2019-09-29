Play

Detwiler will start Sunday's season finale against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Detwiler threw 65 pitches in his last outing Wednesday, so he's likely to be on a limited pitch count on three days rest. The 33-year-old has a 6.85 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 43:26 K:BB through 64.1 innings this season.

