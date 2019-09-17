Detwiler will start Tuesday's game against the Twins, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Detwiler was booted from Chicago's starting rotation at the beginning of the month, but following a season-ending injury to Lucas Giolito (lat), Detwiler appears to be in line to finish 2019 as a starter. He lasted just 2.2 frames in his last outing Sept. 2 against Cleveland, surrendering four runs on four hits and six walks.

