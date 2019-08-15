White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Surrenders four earned runs
Detwiler allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings Wednesday against Houston. He did not factor into the decision.
Detwiler allowed at least one run in his first three innings, though he did retire the last five batters he faced prior to an error by Jose Abreu. He held the Astros to two extra-base hits, but was hurt in the third inning when the first three batters he faced reached base on singles. Detwiler has had a fluid role this season, though this was his third consecutive appearance as a starter and he is now fully stretched out. Overall, he has a 5.63 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 25 strikeouts across 38.1 innings for the season. He'll draw his next start Tuesday at Minnesota.
More News
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Looks better in loss•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Earns another start•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Re-entering rotation Saturday•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Likely returning to bullpen•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Hit hard in short outing•
-
White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Set to start Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...