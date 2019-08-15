Detwiler allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings Wednesday against Houston. He did not factor into the decision.

Detwiler allowed at least one run in his first three innings, though he did retire the last five batters he faced prior to an error by Jose Abreu. He held the Astros to two extra-base hits, but was hurt in the third inning when the first three batters he faced reached base on singles. Detwiler has had a fluid role this season, though this was his third consecutive appearance as a starter and he is now fully stretched out. Overall, he has a 5.63 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 25 strikeouts across 38.1 innings for the season. He'll draw his next start Tuesday at Minnesota.