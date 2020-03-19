White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Tough spring
Detwiler has allowed six runs on 12 hits while striking out six over 7.1 spring innings, including two starts.
Detwiler was in and out of the White Sox's rotation in 2019, filling in for injured or under-performing starters. The left-hander posted a 6.59 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 69.2 innings over 18 appearances, including 12 starts. With the White Sox poised to be a contender in 2020, there will be limited room for a 34-year-old journeyman starter like Detwiler. He's most likely to start the season at Triple-A Charlotte and be on the short list of emergency starters, if one is needed.
