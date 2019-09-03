White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Walks six in loss
Detwiler (2-5) took the loss against the Indians on Monday, giving up four earned runs on four hits over 2.2 innings, walking six without recording a strikeout in an 11-3 loss for the White Sox.
Detwiler just couldn't find the strike zone in this one, as he issued a season-high six free passes, pumping his pitch count up to 81 before he exited the contest after just 2.2 innings. He now carries an ugly 6.79 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB across 54.1 innings.
